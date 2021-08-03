Will Rodgers to make Truck debut at WGI, Xfinity start at Indy

Will Rodgers has a busy August ahead of him in the NASCAR road racing world. On Saturday, he will make his Camping World Truck Series début at Watkins Glen International in the #41 Chevrolet Silverado for Cram Racing Enterprises, followed by driving a newly opened #24 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in the following week’s Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The latter will mark SHR’s first two-car effort.

Rodgers is one of the top road course drivers in NASCAR’s regional divisions, winning all but one race on such tracks in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East in 2017 and 2018 (the lone non-victory was a runner-up finish at WGI in 2018, where he won the previous year) while his only ARCA West triumph came on a road course at Sonoma in 2017. Road racing success has also come in sports cars as he finished on the podium in all but one of his eight Pirelli World Challenge starts in 2016, including five wins.

In June, Rodgers ran the Xfinity race at Nashville in SHR’s #26, finishing fourteenth in his first series start since 2019. He participated in four races that year, including two road courses, with a best finish of twelfth at one of them in Mid-Ohio. Kris Wright will drive the #26 at WGI and Indianapolis as SHR’s road ringer.

CRE’s #41 has primarily been driven by owner Dawson Cram, though Cody Erickson and Todd Peck have also made starts in 2021. Cram holds the truck’s best finish of the year as he placed seventeen on the Daytona Road Course in February, and it is currently thirty-third in owner points.