2022 Calendar Sees 3 Hour Donington Encounter

The 2022 Intelligent Money British GT Championship calendar has been announced with a three hour encounter at Donington Park returning to the programme. The schedule sees other changes with Oulton Park returning to its traditional Easter weekend date and the blue riband Silverstone 500 moving forward to an earlier date.

The season opens as has previously been the pattern with a Saturday and Monday race meeting in Cheshire on the Oulton Park International circuit on April 16th and 18th. Two one hour races open the calendar before the attention switches to endurance racing with two three hour races at Silverstone on 7th – 8th May and Donington Park on 28th and 29th May respectively.

Norfolk’s Snetterton Circuit hosts it’s double header of one hour races on the weekend of 25th and 26th June before the annual trip abroad. Once again the British GT Championship opens SRO’s Spa Speedweek with 2 hour race on Belgium’s Formula 1 circuit.

A seven week summer break splits the 2 hour race on the continent, the return to the endurance aspect of the season, from the 2 hour format race at Brands Hatch in Kent on 10th and 11th September. The season wraps up with the Donington Decider on 15th and 16th October.

Details of official Friday test session and the return of the pre-season Media Day test will be released closer to the start of the new season.

The Intelligent Money British GT Championship continues it’s long running co-headline arrangement with the GB3 Championship. GB3 is the new name for BRDC British Formula 3 Championship and will be joined in 2022 by GB4. The new F4 level championship from MSV will use the outgoing Tatuus F4 chassis bringing a lower cost, entry level single seater formula to the British GT package allowing fans a look at the single seater and GT racing stars of tomorrow.

Full calendars for both the GB3 and GB4 championships are yet to be announced by MSV.

2022 INTELLIGENT MONEY BRITISH GT CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR

April 16 & 18 – Oulton Park – 2x 1hr races

May 7-8 – Silverstone 500 – 1x 3hr race

May 28-29 – Donington Park – 1x 3hr race

June 25-26 – Snetterton – 2x 1hr races

July 23-24 – Spa-Francorchamps – 1x 2hr race

September 10-11 – Brands Hatch – 1x 2hr race

October 15-16 – Donington Park – 1x 2hr race