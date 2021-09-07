Beat, Greaves, Heger, Kincaid comprise SST alumni with 2021 Championship Off-Road titles

Championship Off-Road, the peak of short course off-road racing in the Midwestern United States, has wrapped up its second season of competition. Of the sixteen class champions crowned during the past weekend’s final races at Crandon International Off-Road Raceway, five have ties to another off-road series in the Stadium Super Trucks.

Ryan Beat won the Pro Spec class, a truck racing division that was newly introduced for the 2021 COR season; it is Beat’s first COR title after winning two straight Pro Lite championships in the now-defunct Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series. He also raced in the Pro 2 class, where he finished fourth in points. In 2019, Beat ran his first and to date only SST race weekend in the season opener at Circuit of the Americas, where he finished third and sixth in his two starts. Beat is the first driver to pilot the Continental Tire stadium truck.

Among Beat’s Pro 2 rivals were Jerett Brooks and Keegan Kincaid. While Brooks, who ran the SST wekeend at Mid-Ohio in July, finished one spot ahead of Beat in the standings, Kincaid went on to win the championship followed by the non-COR Red Bull Crandon World Cup on Sunday. He also won the Pro 2 vs. Pro 4 race at the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon in June. Kincaid, whose Pro 2 title is his first in the division, holds the most SST experience among the quintet of alumni, having raced in the series from the inaugural season in 2013 to 2016. Mainly driving the Traxxas stadium truck as a team-mate to reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, Kincaid scored four victories and fourteen podiums in forty-four starts.

In Pro 4, one-time SST driver C.J. Greaves held off reigning class champion and five-time SST starter Kyle LeDuc for the title. Greaves, who has enjoyed great success in off-road alongside father Johnny, ran the 2015 X Games round where he finished third in his heat, won the Last Chance Qualifier, and placed fourth in the final.

Brock Heger double dipped into the championship bowl with the Pro Lite and Pro Stock SxS titles. In the former, he clinched the title after the tenth race at Bark River International Raceway in August and officially beat Kyle Greaves by seventy-three points. In Pro Stock SxS, he battled with C.J. Greaves and secured the championship 491 to 444 points. Heger made three SST starts in 2013 at Crandon and the third Sand Sports Super Show round, notching a best finish of fourth in his debut.

Others in the COR lineup who have raced in SST include John Holtger (Pro Lite), Travis Pastrana (Pro 4), Bradley Morris (Super Buggy), and Adrian Cenni (Pro 2 vs. Pro 4). Holtger has five career SST runs in 2019 and 2020, all at Road America, while Pastrana’s lone SST start came at X Games 2015, and Morris and Cenni respectively raced in 2014 and 2013. Holtger won the 2020 Pro Lite title.

Despite the overlap and SST having run races in the Midwest, there is no collaboration between COR and SST. Instead, SST has a partnership with another fledgling short course series on the West Coast in Great American Shortcourse, which will include a championship weekend in November.