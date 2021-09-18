Brandon Parrish making SST debut at Long Beach

Mads Siljehaug will not be the only driver making his Stadium Super Trucks début when the series contests the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach next weekend. On Friday, Crosley Brands CEO Bo LeMastus confirmed Brandon Parrish will also race in the series for the first time. Parrish had tested a truck on 7 September.

LeMastus posted on Facebook, “CROSLEY SPORTS GROUP proudly introduces our latest team member for the Indy Long Beach CROSLEY/ Robbie Gordon [sic] stadium truck race, BRANDON PARRISH, he has endless 2 wheel championships and will begin his 4 wheel career at Long Beach ! WELCOME! And remember ‘ with age we need a cage ‘”.

While the trucks will mark his first time racing competitively in four-wheel vehicles as LeMastus indicated, Parrish is more than familiar with doing so on bikes. The two became acquainted when Parrish was a teenager breaking into motocross, and he would race in the discipline before switching to Superbikes upon turning twenty. He partnered with LeMastus, via Crosley, to form a privateer entry in series such as American Sportbike Racing, Championship Cup Series, Formula USA, and WERA Motorcyle Roadracing.

A former business student at the University of Louisville, Parrish became an insurance broker in 2003. He ended his riding career in 2007 to form RiderSurance, an insurance agency that supports the riding community. He continued to be involved in motorsport as a motocross team owner alongside Crosley in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

On 7 September, approximately two-and-a-half weeks before the Long Beach weekend, Parrish piloted a stadium truck in a test at series headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. He wrote on Instagram afterwards, “I haven’t had this kind of fun in a long time!”

An entry list for Long Beach has not been released, though thirteen drivers will form the grid. Parrish and Siljehaug are among a handful who will be in Crosley trucks, including LeMastus. The weekend will take place on 24–26 September.