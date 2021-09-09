Colby Howard joining McAnally-Hilgemann for 2022 Truck season

After a solid run in his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start since 2019 on Sunday, Colby Howard has joined McAnally-Hilgemann Racing with plans of fully committing to the series for 2022. On Thursday, the team announced an “agreement has been reached” for Howard to drive a second truck in 2022. A number and sponsorship were not immediately revealed.

Howard is currently in his first full-time Xfinity Series season. Driving the #15 for JD Motorsports, he sits twenty-sixth in points with a best finish of sixteenth at Phoenix. He has competed in the series since 2020, and his highest career run is twelfth at Daytona that year.

On Sunday at Darlington Raceway, he joined CR7 Motorsports for his third career Truck race. Despite a spin in the first stage, he rebounded to finish thirteenth. Howard’s first two series starts came in the final two races of 2019 for Young’s Motorsports, finishing twenty-first and twenty-fourth.

“We’re pleased to have Colby join our team for 2022 as we look to expand our Camping World Truck Series programme,” MHR team co-owner Bill McAnally stated. “Colby comes from a racing family and brings with him an extensive racing résumé. Most recently, he had an impressive run in the Truck Series race at Darlington last week.”

Howard commented in the team release that he is “really excited to be joining a team of this caliber. I feel like it’s a big step in my career. I’m really looking forward to going there next year and working with Bill and all the guys—being competitive and going for wins and a championship.”

While McAnally is more than familiar with fielding multiple cars in the ARCA Menards Series West under the Bill McAnally Racing banner, Howard’s addition will mark MHR’s first time as a multi-truck operation since débuting under the name in 2020. The team’s main truck, the #19 Toyota Tundra, is piloted by Derek Kraus in his second full season of competition. Frontstretch‘s Davey Segal spoke with McAnally who said Kraus is expected to stay with the team for 2022, and his return will be announced once terms are formalised.