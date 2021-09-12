Noah Gragson stout on late restarts, wins 2nd straight

How fitting is it that on the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, cars numbered #9 and #11 finished 1–2?

The #9 of Noah Gragson held off Justin Haley‘s #11 on a late restart with seven laps to go to win for the second straight race.

Despite his Darlington win the previous week, Gragson started third as Austin Cindric was on pole ahead of Harrison Burton. Although Cindric and A.J. Allmendinger, the top two in points, dominated the opening stage, Tommy Joe Martins stole the show on fresher tyres when he took the lead with five laps remaining. When it appeared Martins would score his maiden stage win, David Starr—who was on the verge of being lapped while battling a tight car—impeded his progress which enabled Allmendinger to generate enough momentum to overtake him coming to the finish. Martins settled for a still-best second ahead of Ty Gibbs, J.J. Yeley, Burton, Daniel Hemric, Gragson, Spencer Boyd, and Patrick Emerling.

Martins’ race would unravel two laps into Stage #2 due to a spin. Further accidents in the stage took out Jade Buford, C.J. McLaughlin, who was driving Mike Harmon’s #74 normally piloted by Bayley Currey, who in turn wrecked out while new JD Motorsports team-mate Landon Cassill retired with an ignition problem in Stage #3. Gibbs ran in front for much of the segment en route to the win. Burton, Gragson, Hemric, Cindric, Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Ryan Sieg, and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top ten.

Despite a 36-lap run under green that was mainly led by Burton, various wrecks would reduce the next green-flag stretches into the single-digit durations. After Martins suffered terminal damage in a crash, Gragson took the lead on the ensuing restart but additional accidents forced him to stay on the defensive for later resumptions. The final restart came with seven laps to go, and despite an effort by Haley, it was not enough as Gragson held him off for his second win of the year.

It is Gragson’s fourth career win and second straight season in which he notched multiple victories.

“I knew [Haley] had tires, but the thing that really kept us alive were those two cautions at the end,” Gragson commented. “But today’s not about this team or this win, it’s about everyone who lost their lives twenty years ago. We have a lot of heavy hearts and at least in America we can come together on this day and appreciate all you race fans for coming out.”

“It’s an emotional day, it’s a special day. But it’s not about us today.”

Race results