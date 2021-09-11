Sage Karam returning to Anderson for 2 Xfinity races, Truck debut

A month after making his NASCAR début, Sage Karam is back for more. On Friday, Jordan Anderson Racing announced Karam will return to the Xfinity Series for the Bristol Motor Speedway (17 September) and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (9 October) races, where he will once again drive the #31 Chevrolet Camaro. He will also compete in the Camping World Truck Series for the first time when he pilots JAR’s #3 Chevrolet Silverado at Martinsville Speedway on 29 October.

“Welcome back Sage Karam,” began a social media post from team owner Jordan Anderson. “Looking forward to having Sage behind the wheel of the 31 Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway later this year along with making his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway in the 3.”

Karam is a veteran of the NTT IndyCar Series with twenty-four career starts since 2014. In May, he scored a seventh-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for his best IndyCar run since he finished on the podium at Iowa in 2015.

He made the jump to NASCAR in August when he ran the Indianapolis Road Course race—held in support of a doubleheader between NASCAR and IndyCar—for JAR. He retired from the event with just four laps remaining due to electrical issues and was classified in twenty-sixth. He is one of seven active NASCAR national series drivers who have also made a start in IndyCar at some point in their career: Karam, Conor Daly, Santino Ferrucci, and Cody Ware are the only names to race in both in 2021.

It has been a busy week of announcements for Karam. On Wednesday, he was added to the DRR’s Nitro Rallycross NXR NEXT roster, marking his return to the rallycross world after making five starts in the now-defunct Americas Rallycross Championship (ARX2 class) in 2019. He never finished worse than second in his ARX races and won at Mid-Ohio.

JAR’s #31 Xfinity car and #3 truck are being piloted by multiple drivers in 2021; Josh Berry will drive the former in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Richmond. The #31 is currently thirtieth in owner points while the #3 sits thirty-third.