Carson Ware arrested and suspended, replaced by Smithley for Kansas

Carson Ware has been suspended by NASCAR following his arrest on Wednesday for assault and property damage. He had been scheduled to run Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway for SS-Green Light Racing with Rick Ware Racing, though the development means Garrett Smithley will instead drive the #17 Chevrolet Camaro.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Ware was arrested on Wednesday night in Salisbury, North Carolina, at 3:12 AM on Wednesday morning. He was charged with assault of a female, simple assault, and injury to personal property. Specifics of the case were not released.

The son of RWR owner Rick Ware and younger brother of Cup Series driver Cody Ware, the 21-year-old has made four Xfinity starts in 2021 for SSGLR/RWR with a best finish of twenty-eighth at Pocono and Michigan. He also conducted one-offs at Darlington and Las Vegas for Mike Harmon Racing and Jimmy Means Racing, respectively. His series début came last year on a three-race schedule, with his best run being twentieth at Pocono.

Ware also has a Camping World Truck Series start in 2019, where he finished thirtieth at Phoenix for Reaume Brothers Racing. Off track, the primarily late model racer moonlights as a rapper under the stage name Youngboy C.

“This morning I was notified of a situation that involved Carson Ware,” said Rick Ware. “At this time, Carson has been indefinitely suspended by SS Green Light Racing and NASCAR. While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team. Bobby has been a great ally through the years, and I hate to see SS Green Light Racing under scrutiny due to actions that do not reflect the reputation and image that Bobby has worked hard to uphold over the years. My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.”

SSGLR released their own statement that read, “This morning we became aware of a situation that involved Carson Ware. Upon further information, we have indefinitely suspended Carson Ware as a driver at SS Green Light Racing. We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation. At this time, Garrett Smithley will be the driver for the #17 entry at Kansas Speedway.”

Smithley has two races in the SSGLR/RWR #17 in 2021, finishing twenty-fourth at Las Vegas and twenty-fifth at Texas. As a driver change from the entry list, he will be ordered to the rear though the #17 was already starting second to last.