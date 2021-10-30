Chevrolet unveils Silverado RST for 2022 NASCAR Trucks

With NASCAR permitting its three manufacturers to make body upgrades for the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season, Chevrolet has finally unveiled next year’s challenger with the Silverado RST.

In September, NASCAR announced Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota would be allowed to modify their trucks for the 2022 season to resemble their production counterparts. For example, the NASCAR Silverado has a new front bumper and grille that resembles the street version.

“We’ve worked hard to enhance the features of the current race truck to continue to closely align with the production vehicle,” said Chevrolet Motorsports programme manager Dayne Pierantoni. “We’re really looking forward to seeing our 2022 Silverado on-track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next season.”

Toyota and Ford revealed their new trucks in September. The former will use the Tundra TRD Pro while the latter’s vehicle will still be the F-150.

Chevrolet, who has fielded the Silverado since 1998 (the first three seasons in the Truck Series saw the brand use the since-discontinued C/K), has won ten Truck manufacturer championships. Of the twenty-nine full-time trucks in 2021, fourteen use Silverados: GMS Racing fields five, Niece Motorsports and Young’s Motorsports has three, and AM Racing, Jordan Anderson Racing, and Rackley WAR each race with one apiece. Reaume Brothers Racing uses Chevrolet and Toyota, with the #33 primarily being the former.

While Toyota has dominated the 2021 Truck season, Chevrolet has four wins courtesy of reigning champion Sheldon Creed (three) and Tate Fogleman (one).

“The Silverado name means legendary performance both on and off the track, and the RST is the perfect example of that capability,” commented Silverado marketing manager Mark Sobczynski. “With significant enhancements like a redesigned interior with standard 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen, refreshed exterior and four different engine options, we’re excited for Chevy fans to experience the Silverado RST, regardless of whether they’re at the race track or their local dealership.”