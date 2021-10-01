Grant Enfinger joins GMS Racing for 2022 Trucks

Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing have a pretty successful history that they hope to rekindle in 2022. On Friday, GMS announced Enfinger will drive the #23 Chevrolet Silverado for the full 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Champion Power Equipment, who has ties to GMS and Enfinger, will sponsor his truck.

Enfinger raced for GMS in the now-ARCA Menards Series from 2014 to 2015, a pairing that notched eight race wins and the 2015 championship. Funding issues resulted in an aborted 2016 Truck campaign with GMS, though he was able to win the pole in the season opener and scored another ARCA victory at Pocono and his maiden Truck win at Talladega later that year.

From 2017 to 2020, Enfinger competed regularly in the Trucks for ThorSport Racing, where he scored five victories. He won the regular season championship in 2019 followed by reaching the Championship Round a year later, where he placed fourth in points.

Further sponsorship woes forced him out of a full-time ride with ThorSport in 2021 and instead share the #98 truck with Christian Eckes. After skipping the second race of the season on the Daytona Road Course, he was able to secure a seat with CR7 Motorsports in non-ThorSport events, keeping him as a mostly regular in the series. Having run all but one race in 2021 so far, he has eleven top tens, six top fives, and a best finish of second at Bristol.

“It’s an honour to be coming back to GMS Racing, the place where I was able to jump start my career in NASCAR,” said Enfinger. “Together, GMS Racing and I saw a tremendous amount of success, winning races and championships, and I’m ready to pick up where we left off.

“It’s so great to know where I’m going to be for the next couple of years, as I’m used to finding out around January each season. To have this deal signed this early ahead of the season is huge for me personally and career-wise, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The GMS #23 is currently piloted by rookie Chase Purdy, who is nineteenth in points with a top ten. His future with the team is unknown, though GMS’ #2 is set to be vacated by reigning champion Sheldon Creed as he moves to the Xfinity Series in 2022. The team’s Friday announcement also did not reveal who will drive the new Cup Series car next year.