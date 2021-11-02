NASCAR Truck Series

Dean Thompson to run full 2022 NASCAR Trucks for Niece

Credit; Meg Oliphant/ARCA Racing

On Friday night at Phoenix Raceway, Dean Thompson will race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the first time. Days before his planned début, he has already committed to becoming a regular in the division as he intends to run the full 2022 schedule for Niece Motorsports.

With the exception of two races due to a positive COVID-19 test, Thompson races full-time in the ARCA Menards Series West for High Point Racing in alliance with Sunrise Ford Racing. Entering the final race of the season at Phoenix on Saturday, he is eleventh in points with a best finish of second at his home track Irwindale, a race that he started on the pole. He notched a second pole in October at All American Speedway.

“To say I’m excited for next season is definitely an understatement,” said Thompson. “I’m honoured to have the chance to drive these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Carson (Hocevar) and am looking forward to having him as a teammate.”

Thompson joined Niece last month for the national ARCA Menards Series‘ season finale at Kansas, where he finished eighth. He previously competed against the national division at Phoenix in March when it and ARCA West held a combination round, which he finished fifteenth overall.

He will be joined by Hocevar, who made the playoffs in 2021 and reached as far as the Round of 8. Niece also fields multi-driver trucks with the #44 and #45, neither of which have announced pilots for 2022. Ryan Truex, who drives the #40 full-time, has not revealed if he will return to the team.

“We’re thrilled to have Dean join the organisation,” said Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “He’s shown a tremendous amount of talent as he’s worked his way up, and we’re excited to help him continue to hone that. He’s got a great teammate to lean on in Carson Hocevar. We’re really looking forward to how 2022 is shaping up for our team.”

