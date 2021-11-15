Josh Williams departs DGM Racing after five seasons

After making a name for himself in what is now the ARCA Menards Series, Josh Williams embedded himself into the NASCAR Xfinity Series grid with Mario Gosselin‘s DGM Racing. After five years together, the two parties have parted ways, the team announced Monday.

“They say all good things come to an end, and unfortunately, it’s the #EndOfAnEra for #DriverOfThe92,” began a social media post from the team. “After five years of racing, laughing and making memories, [Josh Williams] will not be returning to DGM Racing in 2022. Although we are sad to see him go, we couldn’t be more excited to see what he will accomplish and achieve.

“Josh, no matter where you go, you’ll always be part of the #DGMFamily. We love you, we will miss you, and will always support you! We look forward to cheering you on and wish you the best of luck moving forward. Thank you for a lifetime of memories and laughter. It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you around!”

Williams joined DGM Racing in mid-2016 when it was known as King Autosport; the signing came on the heels of his Xfinity début earlier that year with Jimmy Means. Despite failing to qualify for his first race with the team, he made sporadic starts over the next two years before increasing his track time in 2018 as he ran twenty races. He was elevated to a full schedule in 2019, during which he finished seventeenth in points and scored his maiden top ten at Talladega.

2020 saw his and DGM’s best season with six top tens, a best finish of sixth at Kansas in the fall, and fifteenth in the standings. However, increasing competition and various misfortunes in 2021 resulted in just a single top ten (tenth at Mid-Ohio), a DNQ at Circuit of the Americas, and an eighteenth-place points placement.

“Five years of ups and downs good runs and bad runs but one thing never changed at my time with DGM, that’s the drive and passion to be successful,” wrote Williams in a statement. “Mario gave me a chance to show what I could do in the top level of NASCAR 5 years ago. Something I never thought would happen being the old school racer that I am. We grew together year after year having better finishes getting better equipment and showing everyone that DGM and myself can compete at this level.

“Thank you to the entire Gosselin family for believing in me and helping me reach my goals without you guys the future wouldn’t be possible. To all my DGM family good luck in the future thank each and every one of you for the lifetime of memories and friendship.”

Prior to Xfinity competition, he was a regular in ARCA. Mainly driving for his family-owned team, he won two races in 2016 and scored three top-five points finishes. He also has a start in the Camping World Truck Series for the family operation in 2014.

DGM fields two full-time cars, the #92 and #36 for Alex Labbé who has yet to confirm if he will return for 2022. Gosselin, an owner/driver, formed the team in 2013.