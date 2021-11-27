Mick Schumacher to Team Up with Sebastian Vettel in 2022 Race of Champions

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel will form Team Germany for a second time in the 2022 Race of Champions, which will take place in Sweden at the beginning of February.

Vettel, a four-time Formula 1 World Champion who currently races for Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, has been a regular in the Race of Champions (ROC), and next year’s event will be his tenth appearance. He was crowned the ‘Champion of Champions’ in the 2015 event, when he went one-on-one against 24 Hours of Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen in the final.

“I’m really looking forward to being back competing in the Race of Champions again and to represent Germany together with Mick,” said Vettel. “At ROC Mexico, we came 2nd in the ROC Nations Cup, so our aim is to do one better in Sweden.

“The competition will be very strong especially from the Nordic drivers who have a lot more experience than us driving on snow and ice.”

The 2022 event will be Schumacher’s second ROC, with he and Vettel teaming up in 2019 and finishing second behind Team Nordic when the event was held in Mexico.

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team racer is excited by the prospect of teaming up with Vettel, who ran alongside his father Michael Schumacher between 2007 and 2012 in the Race of Champions and enjoyed a lot of success with the seven-time World Champion.

“Representing Germany together with Sebastian will for sure be big fun, and obviously we aim to win a trophy again,” said Schumacher. “We have to continue the success of Team Germany, and fight for victory, and I am sure we both will take that very seriously!

“The other teams, especially the Nordic ones, may have more ice-driving experience, but we will try to make up for that with our motivation and resilience over the days of the event. Either way, I so very much look forward to meeting all the other drivers and spending time with them during the Race of Champions weekend.

“The snow and ice promises to make this ROC event extremely special, and I am more than sure the drivers will have a crazy good time together in Sweden.”

The ROC Snow + Ice World Final will be hosted by Pite Havsbad in Sweden between 4th and 6th February next year.