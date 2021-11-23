Spire Motorsports adds Truck team beginning 2022

For 2022, Spire Motorsports will be both a NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series team. On Tuesday, the organisation announced it will expand operations to the Truck Series in 2022 with the leadership of general manager Mike Greci and crew chief Kevin Manion. A driver and number were not immediately revealed.

Founded in 2019, Spire was a multi-driver team throughout its first two seasons. In its maiden year, the team stunned many by winning the rain-shortened Daytona July race with Justin Haley. Corey LaJoie became Spire’s first full-time driver in 2021 as the team added a second car, the #77, to go with the #77.

Greci joins the team after spending the last six seasons at Hattori Racing Enterprises; under Grecei, HRE and Brett Moffitt won the 2018 Truck championship. Manion has worked for multiple teams with his most recent stint coming at GMS Racing with Zane Smith, who finished second in the standings both years. Nicknamed “Bono”, Manion has seven career Truck victories and seventeen in the Xfinity Series, the latter of which included winning two titles with Martin Truex Jr. in 2004 and 2005. Incidentally, Manion was Moffitt’s crew chief for the 2021 Road America Xfinity race.

“After spending the last three seasons establishing our footing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Spire Motorsports is eager to lean on Mike Greci’s leadership and build a competitive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Mike’s résumé speaks for itself. He’s a proven winner and excels at developing young talent. We’re fortunate to add someone as accomplished as Mike to our roster. Being able to complement him with an experienced, championship-winning crew chief in Bono Manion creates a foundation that we expect to be successful right out of the gate.”

Spire joins Front Row Motorsports as Cup teams with Truck programmes.