Tate Fogleman points 2022 Truck plans to On Point

It has been a busy Tuesday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and Tate Fogleman has entered the chat with his own story. After two seasons with Young’s Motorsports, he will join On Point Motorsports‘ #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the 2022 season.

“I’m looking forward to being with On Point Motorsports,” Fogleman stated. “I know everybody that works here is dedicated to racing just like I am. They’re willing to work hard and use their resources, and they’ve had success in the previous season. I’m hoping to build on that.”

After having just one top-ten finish in forty-five career starts, Fogleman stunned the racing world when he edged out the field in a wild overtime finish at Talladega that ended with him crashing after crossing the line in first. Although his twentieth-place points finish was three spots lower than where he placed as a rookie, two top tens and a win obviously make 2021 a much sweeter year.

The son of former NASCAR driver Jay Fogleman, he began Truck racing in 2018 after competing in the CARS Super Late Model Tour.

Fogleman replaces Danny Bohn, who ran all but two races (Michele Abbate and Brennan Poole drove at COTA and Texas, respectively) in the #30 in 2021 with two top tens and finished twenty-second in the standings. The team débuted in 2018.

