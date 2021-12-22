2022 Extreme E schedule revealed

The 2022 Extreme E World Championship calendar will feature new locations and returning places. Revealed on Wednesday, it will span five rounds like the recently completed inaugural season.

Neom, Saudi Arabia will host the season kickoff on 19/20 February. Saudi Arabia was also the series’ début round this past April with the Desert X-Prix, though it was held at Al-‘Ula (won by eventual champion Rosberg X Racing). The Middle Eastern country has seen an influx in motorsport in recent times, having hosted the Dakar Rally since 2020 and Formula One at Jeddah in early December. Neom is a planned city with plans of completing early construction work by 2025.

7/8 May will see the return of Sardinia, Italy, which welcomed Extreme E through the Island X-Prix in October. The race was not on the original 2021 schedule as it replaced rounds in Brazil and Argentina that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RXR won the inaugural Island X-Prix.

After a two-month break, the championship resumes at either Scotland or Senegal. The series visited the latter in May as part of the Ocean X-Prix, also claimed by the Rosberg team, in Lac Rose. The tentative slot was not immediately filled by either country as the FIA continues to iron out final details. Scotland was initially considered as a backup site for the aborted South American races.

Although Argentinian and Brazilian dates were called off in 2021, Extreme E will finally head to South America with an X-Prix in Antofagasta, Chile, on 10/11 September. The series will stay in the continent for the season finale, which is at Punta del Este in Uruguay on 26/27 November. The city is no stranger to electric motorsport as Formula E raced there in its first two seasons and in 2018.

“All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations from the 2021 season to see for ourselves the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there,” said Extreme E head Alejandro Agag. “We also very much hope to add South America to our list of continents, and with visits to both Chile and Uruguay planned, it is shaping up to be another exciting season.”

Schedule

Round Location Date 1 Neom, Saudi Arabia 19/20 February 2 Sardinia, Italy 7/8 May 3 Scotland/Senegal 9/10 July 4 Antofagasta, Chile 10/11 September 5 Punta del Este, Uruguay 26/27 November