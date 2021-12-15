Mason Massey joins DGM Racing for “majority” of 2022

DGM Racing has added Mason Massey to the driver roster for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. On Wednesday, the team announced Massey will drive the #91 Chevrolet Camaro for the “majority” of races in 2022.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mason to the DGM family,” team owner Mario Gosselin stated. “During the offseason, we made many strategic changes to our facilities and equipment that allow us to strengthen and improve DGM Racing. With Mason’s impressive track record and our recent upgrades, we are ready to tackle the 2022 season.”

Massey moves to DGM after spending the last two years at B.J. McLeod Motorsports on a part-time basis. In twenty-three career Xfinity stats, his best finish is fifteenth at Richmond in September. He also finished eighteenth at Darlington in a one-off for SS-Green Light Racing/Rick Ware Racing.

“I’m pumped to be working with Mario and the entire DGM Racing team,” commented Massey. “It’s a family-run race team, and that aligns with the way my family and I have always raced. I appreciate Mario and Michelle believing in me and my ability to get the job done. The 2022 season is going to be a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to get to work prepping for Daytona in February.”

In a sense, BJMM and DGM traded drivers. Last Wednesday, BJMM hired DGM’s Josh Williams to drive the #78, though as a full-timer.

A specific race schedule for Massey was not immediately revealed, though he will run the season opener at Daytona. The team also intends to field “at least” two full-time cars, likely returning the #36 and #92, in addition to the #91; Alex Labbé, driver of the #36 in 2021, has not declared his 2022 plans. #91 was used sporadically in 2020 and 2021 for Gosselin and Preston Pardus.