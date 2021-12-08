Josh Williams joins McLeod for 2022 Xfinity season

It is quite fitting that B.J. McLeod Motorsports, a NASCAR Xfinity Series team led by the closest thing to a car-driving rock star, has added a driver with an iconic mullet to its ranks. On Wednesday, BJMM announced Josh Williams has joined the team on a multi-year deal and will drive the #78 full-time in 2022.

“I am really looking forward to driving for B.J. in 2022,” said Williams. “He is a racer just like me and that makes this a dangerous combination. Seeing what B.J. and Jessica (McLeod) have built over the years is a huge accomplishment.

“From watching B.J. race super late models when I was eight years old to driving for him in NASCAR is a cool story that a lot of people don’t know. Just two guys from Florida making a name at the highest level of motorsports.”

Williams has raced in the Xfinity Series since 2016, and was a full-timer for DGM Racing from 2019 to 2021. During his three full slates with DGM, he scored eight top tens with a best finish of sixth at Kansas in 2020 and a highest points placement of fifteenth that year. After finishing eighteenth in the 2021 standings with one top ten, he departed DGM in November.

In joining BJMM for the long term, he also has an opening to move up to the Cup Series should the situation be perfect. McLeod co-owns Live Fast Motorsports, a Cup team that débuted in 2021, with Matt Tifft.

“Josh brings so much knowledge with him into any programme,” commented McLeod. “The fact he is more than just a racer and can contribute great feedback and help our programmes. Collectively, we can take the next step upward from a competition standpoint. Having Josh’s veteran leadership in the shop will step up the whole programme, and Jessica and I are glad he has chosen here to call home for the next chapter.”

He will team up with Stefan Parsons, who commits to a full schedule after running part-time for BJMM over the last three seasons. Nick Sanchez will make his Xfinity début for the team on a limited basis as one of multiple drivers.