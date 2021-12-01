Miguel Paludo rejoins JR Motorsports for COTA, Road America, IMS

Miguel Paludo has returned to JR Motorsports for a second stint as a road course ringer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On Wednesday, JRM announced Paludo will drive the #88 Chevrolet Camaro at Circuit of the Americas (26 March), Road America (2 July), and Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Road Course (30 July).

After seven years away from NASCAR, Paludo joined JRM in 2021 for a trio of road races at Daytona (finished seventh), COTA (thirty-fourth), and Mid-Ohio (twenty-seventh). He raced full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series from 2011 to 2013, but departed the sport afterwards due to a lack of funding. During his three full seasons in the Trucks, he scored twenty-three top tens, a pole at Daytona in 2012, and a best points finish of ninth in 2013. While he did not win, he came close at Pocono 2013 when he placed second.

Upon leaving NASCAR, he returned to his native Brazil, where he was a two-time Porsche GT3 Cup Brasil champion prior before moving to America. In his comeback, he scored four more titles, most recently claiming the Porsche Carerra Cup in 2020.

“We are back for 2022,” commented Paludo. “Last year proved to me that JRM has the best team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and I can’t wait to get back to the track with this group, especially now that we will have the opportunity to practice and qualify this season.”

BRANDT will continue their sponsorship of Paludo’s #88. The agriculture company, which maintains a heavy presence in Brazil, also sponsors JRM driver Justin Allgaier. The #88 serves as JRM’s multi-driver car; at the moment, only Paludo and team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Martinsville on 8 April) have been confirmed as pilots.

“I can’t tell you how proud we are to have our brand on the iconic #88,” BRANDT head Rick Brandt said. “To race the same car number that Dale Jr. will drive—in front of our best customers and prospects from Brazil—is just humbling to say the least. I can’t wait to watch Miguel in the #88 and Justin in the #7 battle it out and fight for wins in three events next year.”