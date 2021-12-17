Our Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo, Jeb Burton

Our Motorsports‘ 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign will be their first with three cars. On Thursday, the team announced Brett Moffitt will return to the line-up, and will be joined by newcomers Anthony Alfredo and Jeb Burton. All three drivers have experience in all three NASCAR national series, including the top-level Cup Series.

Moffitt, the 2018 Camping World Truck Series champion, has raced for Our Motorsports since their debut season in 2020. In 2021, he finished twenty-first in the Xfinity standings (following an early-season points change) with ten top tens and a best finish of second in the opener at Daytona. The 2015 Cup Series Rookie of the Year first raced in the Xfinity Series in 2012 in a one-off for the now defunct RAB Racing, finishing ninth in his series début.

“Chris Our has been a great team owner to work with the past two seasons and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with him,” commented Moffitt. “The foundation this team has built over the past couple of years has everyone in the shop motivated to take the next step in becoming a playoff team in ’22.”

Burton moves to Our after spending 2021 with Kaulig Racing. In his lone season with Kaulig, he scored his maiden Xfinity win at Talladega, his first NASCAR victory since 2013, en route to a tenth-place points finish. The son of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, he is like Moffitt in that he débuted in Xfinity with a top ten, doing so at Kentucky in 2013. 2016 was supposed to be his first full-time season in the series after two full slates in the Trucks, but sponsorship forced him out of the series. He also ran the full 2015 Cup Series.

“I am very excited to get to work. I can’t thank Mr. Our and his whole family enough. I want to build something special here and win races for Our Motorsports. I appreciate this opportunity as it means the world to me and my family. I signed a multi year deal and plan to build strong partnerships with our partners and compete for wins and championships.” Burton said.

Alfredo is fresh off his lone season in the Cup Series, finishing thirtieth for Front Row Motorsports with a tenth in the fall Talladega event. 2022 will mark only his second full national series run.

“The team has accomplished a lot in a short time and I am excited to be a part of helping them continue to grow. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and ready to make the most of it,” said Alfredo.

“We are very excited about the plans we have put in place for the 2022 race season,” Our stated. “We continue to expand on the foundation built in our first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This combination of experienced drivers and crew members will make Our Motorsports a contender each weekend.”