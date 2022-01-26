Howie DiSavino III debuting in Xfinity with 6 races for Alpha Prime

Howie DiSavino III will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series début in 2022, running a six-race schedule for Alpha Prime Racing starting at Phoenix Raceway on 12 March. The other five starts will come at Richmond Raceway (2 April), Charlotte Motor Speedway (28 May), Texas Motor Speedway (24 September), Talladega Superspeedway (1 October), and Martinsville Speedway (29 October).

“I am very excited to race with Alpha Prime Racing. I think we will have a great season together,” said DiSavino. “It has been a dream come true to race in the Xfinity Series. Tommy Joe (Martins, team co-owner) is giving me that shot to make my dream come true.

A former pro late model and ARCA Menards Series driver, DiSavino competed in the Camping World Truck Series in 2021. Running five races for Jordan Anderson Racing, he recorded a best finish of twenty-second at Pocono.

In ARCA, he has made six starts since 2019 all for Win-Tron Racing and its successor AM Racing. He notched two top tens with a best finish of ninth at IRP in 2020. He also ran the 2020 ARCA Menards Series West season finale at Phoenix, placing eleventh with Win-Tron.

Of the six tracks on his Xfinity itinerary, he has raced at Richmond and Texas in the Trucks. The former, which was in his maiden Truck start, saw him finish thirty-fourth while he was twenty-third at Texas.

“A big part of the growth of Alpha Prime Racing will be how well we can develop young drivers,” commented Martins. “I’m thankful that Howie, his family, his sponsors, and Austin Theriault (DiSavino’s manager) believe in what we’re doing here and are giving us that chance. We want to give him the opportunity to grow and be successful.”

APR will field two cars, the #44 and #45, though it was not immediately revealed which will be piloted by DiSavino in his starts. What is known is that Kaz Grala will be his team-mate at the Phoenix round. Martins, co-owner Caesar Bacarella, Rajah Carruth, Ryan Ellis, and Sage Karam will also race for the team.