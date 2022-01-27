Sagrera joins Carlin from Elite Motorsport in GB3 second-year switch

Carlin became the first team to complete their 2022 GB3 Championship line-up on Thursday, announcing that Javier Sagrera will join them for his second season racing in the UK.

A product of the Mexican Seven Grand Prix driver programme, Sagrera moved to GB3 from the Spanish F4 Championship for 2021.

Taking a second-place finish at Brands Hatch in Race 3 set the scene for a largely-consistent debut season which saw the Spaniard end the season in tenth place, just behind team-mate Tom Lebbon, who also stays in GB3 for 2022.

He joins Callum Voisin and Roberto Faria at Teams’ Champions Carlin, the latter also returning to the championship for 2022.

“I’m really excited to join Carlin for my second year in the GB3 Championship,” said Sagrera, who started testing with the team in November, shortly after ending the 2021 season with fellow GB3 debutants Elite Motorsport.

“This is a really important season for me and I’m excited to have put a programme together with Carlin who have such a strong reputation in the championship.

“The new car will be an added challenge this season for all teams and drivers, but I feel I’m in the right place to make the most of that. I can’t wait for the season to get underway and a massive thank you to my sponsors for making this possible.”

“Javier is an incredibly mature driver,” added Team Principal Trevor Carlin, “and his professional approach both in and out of the car surpasses his experience.

“He has a great deal of potential and I look forward to seeing him progress throughout testing as he heads towards the season opener at Oulton Park.”