GB3 race-winner Faria joins Carlin for 2022 title bid

Reigning double GB3 Championship Champions Carlin have signed race-winner Roberto Faria for a title challenge in his second full season.

The 18-year-old took his first GB3 win at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in 2021, and nine podiums with Fortec Motorsport since joining the team’s GB3 squad late in 2020.

His UK racing career began in 2019 with Fortec, yielding no podiums in the F4 British Championship. 2020 was more positive, as he took two podiums with Fortec before stepping up to the BRDC British F3 Championship and taking second place in the final race at Silverstone.

Last year was an impressive campaign for Faria. Despite three non-finishes, a win and nine podiums helped him to fifth in the standings, and Fortec to third in the inaugural Teams’ Championship.

The Daventry outfit finished between fellow single-seater stalwarts Hitech GP and Arden Motorsport, in their second and first GB3 seasons respectively. Over 2021, Faria was joined by two-time Donington Park race-winner Mikkel Grundtvig, Oliver Bearman (at Brands Hatch, Snetterton and Silverstone), Hunter Yeany (at Spa) and Eduardo Coseteng (at Donington).

Carlin ran Zak O’Sullivan to the 2021 title, with Christian Mansell ending the season third, narrowly behind Ayrton Simmons, and took the Teams’ crown by 136 points.

Faria, then, is joining a team he knows can give him the machinery and support to challenge for the title as the GB3 Championship introduces a new car for 2022.

The Tatuus MSV-022 will introduce the halo, improved impact protection, increased downforce and a Mountune engine with a 25bhp increase to 250bhp.

A side air-intake box will move the series visually closer to F3 Cup, European Formula 3 Championship and Euroformula Open machinery, where the car used from 2016-21 was largely derived from Formula 4.

Faria will start testing with Carlin from February, as he joins Ginetta Junior race-winner Callum Voisin at the Farnham-based team.

“I can’t wait to get the 2022 GB3 Championship underway with Carlin; I know we will be able to fight together to be race winners and title contenders,” Faria said.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with the new chassis. I believe my experience in the championship so far will mean we are able to start the year in a strong position and continue to build from there.

“I’d like to thank the team and my sponsors for the opportunity – I can’t wait to get going on our test programme.”

Team Principal, Trevor Carlin added: “We’ve raced against Roberto for a few years now so we’re well aware of his potential.

“As a race-winner already in GB3 he clearly has the talent and speed to be fighting at the front.

“The new car will be a new challenge for all the drivers but with his experience I’d expect Roberto to adapt quickly.

“I’ve no doubt that he will be a great asset to the team this season.”