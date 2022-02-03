ABT Sportsline announces Ricardo Feller as third DTM driver

21-year-old Ricardo Feller will join René Rast and Kelvin van der Linde at ABT Sportsline for the 2022 DTM series, driving one of their three Audi R8 LMS Evo II’s.

Despite his young age, the Swiss has been competing in GT3’s since he was 16 and is looking forward to his first outing in early April at the official DTM test at Hockenheim.

“DTM has been my dream from the very beginning,” Feller said. “It is cool that this dream is becoming reality at ABT Sportsline. I am aware that 2022 will be a challenge. Irrespective of my teammates, competition in DTM will probably be even stronger than last year. I want to pit myself against the best, and these are currently racing in DTM.”

Born in Oberbözberg in the Swiss canton of Aargau, Feller started in karts before moving on to Formula 4 and then GT3 in ADAC GT Masters in 2017, winning the title with Christopher Mies in the Audi in the past season.

“It is mega that we can run three cars in DTM this year as well,” ABT CEO and team principal Thomas Biermaier said. “With René, Kelvin and Ricardo, we have three drivers who can all battle for the title.

In spite of his young age, Ricardo already has several years of experience with the Audi R8 LMS and is one of the fastest drivers with this car.” Hans-Jürgen Abt adds: “He can become a really good one. All of us at ABT are looking forward to him.”

“It is simply mega to watch such great young talents like Liam Lawson last year and now Ricardo Feller in DTM. They are that extra something. Spectators can look forward to thrilling duels between the cool rookies and the serene stalwarts. That is something characteristic in DTM, too,” added Frederic Elsner, director event & operations of the DTM organisation ITR.