Benavides joins Carlin for 2022 FIA F3 campaign

Carlin Buzz Racing have announced that Brad Benavides will join the team for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship season.

The American-Spanish driver competed in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in the first half of 2021, switching to Euroformula Open with Carlin for the final nine races of the season.

Euroformula proved to be more fertile ground for Benavides, who took eight top-ten finishes in his nine races in the championship.

He began his single-seater career in the series in 2018, switching to Formula Renault Eurocup for the following year.

He made some karting appearances in 2020 before returning to the newly-formed FRECA for 2021, later switching back to Euroformula.

He ran alongside GB3 Championship champion Zak O’Sullivan at post-season testing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia.

Carlin also ran eventual FIA Formula 2 Championship graduate Logan Sargeant and Ido Cohen in Valencia, with O’Sullivan joining the team and Cohen joining Jenzer Motorsport earlier in February.

O’Sullivan and Sargeant are the two members of the restructured Williams Racing Driver Academy. With former Williams junior Dan Ticktum running with the team in F2 in a season in which he was dropped by the F1 academy, this indicates a possible switch from Carlin running Red Bull Junior Team drivers such as Jehan Daruvala and Yuki Tsunoda in past seasons, and a burgeoning relationship with the Grove outfit.

“I’ve been a die-hard fan of racing my whole life, and now I have in my hands the greatest opportunity I’ve ever had,” Benavides said.

“I feel like, at the same time, my greatest achievements are closer than ever. I am going to give my maximum effort this season and make it one to be proud of.”

Racing Director Trevor Carlin added, “Brad is still a very young driver at the start of his career. Making the step up to FIA F3 in only his second season in Europe will be a big learning curve but Brad has a fantastic attitude both in and out of the car.

“We’re delighted he has chosen to stay with the team for this next step in his career and we can’t wait to get started with testing later next month in Bahrain.”