Cadillac Continue to Preview New GTP Project

Earlier this month, Cadillac previewed its competitor for IMSA’s new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class in 2023. The new GTP class will replace the DPi class and become the new top class of IMSA. Cadillac is developing a new engine package to work alongside the GTP class hybrid system.

It will be interesting to see what this new package will provide as IMSA plans for the class to “place a renewed emphasis on fuel economy, sustainability, and green initiatives.”

Cadillac’s entry will be co-developed between Cadillac Racing, Design, and the Italian-based manufacturer Dallara with plans to unveil the car this summer. One of the biggest items to note is that the new car will mark the first time Cadillac has raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the last 21 years. However, the new car’s first entry will be in January 2023 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Credit: Cadillac

In Cadillac’s eyes, this is its showing of commitment to performance and its V-Series line of road cars. They hope for what can be learned and developed on track to trickle down into their street-legal vehicles. The plan is also for design characteristics of Cadillac’s brand DNA to show through in their GTP car. In the words of the lead exterior designer at Cadillac, Chris Mikalauskas, “It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

All of this comes in the presence of Cadillac’s defence of its 2021 IMSA Manufacturer’s Championship. It is always great to see manufacturers returning to the top tiers of motorsport especially those with such illustrious backgrounds as Cadillac. Rory Harvey, vice president of Cadillac seems to think so as well, “Cadillac has a long history of performance success on and off the track which drives excitement for our fans and customers. That excitement was never more evident than last year when we saw extraordinary demand for the V-Series Blackwings right after they were revealed.”