Extreme E

Christine GZ to require surgery for broken foot after Desert X Prix crash

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Carl Bingham

Christine “GZ” Giampaoli Zonca will need to undergo surgery on Friday to treat her broken foot. With the next Extreme E race not until 7/8 May, she will have over two months to heal.

GZ suffered the injury during single-car qualifying for the Desert X Prix last Saturday. In the session, her Veloce Racing car rolled after digging into the sand while turning left, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof. After being taken to a local hospital, she was diagnosed with a fractured foot and discharged later in the day.

Hedda Hosås filled in for GZ in Sunday’s racing, where the team finished fourth in the Crazy Race.

On Thursday, GZ revealed in an Instagram post that the foot was fractured in three places and the operation will take place the next day.

“Tomorrow we will have surgery. Apparently the foot is broken in 3 different areas and if we want to be “ready” for the next race this is the only way to go,” read the post. “Thank you all for support and mainly to my team for everything they are doing @veloce_racing”.

Veloce subsequently released a statement confirming the surgery and expressing well wishes in her recovery. The team signed GZ for 2022 after she spent the previous ear with XITE Energy Racing.

The Desert X Prix, the first round of the 2022 Extreme E season, was unusually brutal for driver health. A day after GZ’s injury, Kevin Hansen of JBXE broke his T8 vertebra and bruised a lung after a strong landing on the downhill run in the Crazy Race. Hansen issued his support to GZ by tweeting, “Stay strong C! We’ll be back”.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
1426 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E, Great American Shortcourse, and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars. Due to his ongoing technical issues with the email system, inquiries intending to receive a response should be submitted via Twitter DMs.
Articles
Related posts
Extreme E

Kevin Hansen suffers cracked vertebra and bruised lung in Desert X Prix Crazy Race

By
2 Mins read
An overly strong landing during Sunday’s Extreme E Crazy Race has resulted in Kevin Hansen cracking a T8 vertebra and bruising his lung, necessitating a hospital stay.
Extreme EOff Road

Swedes of RXR Come Away Victorious at Desert X Prix

By
1 Mins read
Johan Kristofferson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky of RXR took the win ahead of Sainz and Loeb in Extreme E’s first race of the 2022 season.
Extreme E

Team X44 dominates Desert X Prix Qualifying Round 2

By
3 Mins read
After placing second in the first round of Desert X Prix qualifying, Team X44 dominated the heat race to give it momentum entering Sunday’s races.