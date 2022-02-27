Cole Custer scores Bobby Dotter’s first NASCAR win

Bobby Dotter has been in NASCAR for four decades as a driver and owner of SS-Green Light Racing, with one Xfinity Series win to show for it during his driving days. SSGLR, on the other hand, never had much success in finding Victory Lane as a middling-at-best team for much of its existence. With help from an alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, SHR Cup Series driver Cole Custer finally checked that box off when he survived three overtimes chaotic Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.

Custer started second alongside pole winner A.J. Allmendinger, though his biggest adversary was Trevor Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner who was making his first Xfinity start since 2016. The two battled for the lead throughout the opening stage before Bayne came out on top with Custer in tow. Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Allmendinger, Josh Berry, Ryan Sieg, Daniel Hemric, and Sam Mayer rounded out the top ten.

Gibbs and Hemric, who were team-mates at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021, clashed almost immediately after Stage #2 began when they collided, resulting in a post-race chat. Another JGR driver Brandon Jones spun on lap 57 for another caution. At the front, Custer took the lead after the Gibbs/Hemric incident and never looked back as he won the stage, while Jones rebounded to finish second. Allgaier, Gragson, Gibbs, Hemric, Allmendinger, Mayer, Berry, and Riley Herbst followed.

The final stage saw an escalation in incidents as Brandon Brown and Jade Buford spun, the latter hitting the inside wall in the process and ending his day. As the race neared its scheduled conclusion, hell seemed to break loose after Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed tagged the wall to set up the first overtime. Hemric collided with Jones on the restart to create another restart. Before Custer could take the white flag, Creed clipped Stefan Parsons and Jones was caught, sending the latter into the pit wall barrels and kicking up so much sand that a red flag was called. Ironically, Creed and Jones have both raced for Richard Childress Racing and crashed into pit barrels, with Creed being a current RCR driver who did so in a Camping World Truck Series event at Homestead in 2020; Robby Gordon and Tyler Reddick both slammed into barrels as RCR Cup drivers at the 2002 Richmond spring race and 2021 Next Gen car testing at Charlotte, respectively.

Despite a threatening Bayne and Anthony Alfredo, who was on newer tyres and conducting a furious charge to the front, Custer was able to hold them off on overtime #3 to win his tenth Xfinity race.

“I came to this track when I was five years old, so it is pretty amazing to come here and win at your home track,” said Custer. “I have always loved coming to this place and I hope we keep coming here in the future.”

Race results