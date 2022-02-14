Collet stays with MP Motorsport for 2022 FIA F3 campaign

Caio Collet will contest the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship with MP Motorsport, staying with the team after taking two podiums in his rookie season.

The Brazilian’s 2021 team-mate, and fellow Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins announced his return to ART Grand Prix on Monday (14 February), but Collet will partner race-winner Alex Smolyar at MP.

Collet finished the 2021 season as the second-highest-placed rookie behind Martins, with podiums at Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya and Circuit Paul Ricard in the first two rounds.

He recovered from a mid-season lull to take six top-five finishes in the last eight races of the year, ultimately finishing ninth.

The 2018 French Formula 4 champion was consistently strong in post-season testing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, and is positive about his sophomore season ahead.

“‘m very happy to continue in FIA F3 with MP Motorsport and the enduring support of the Alpine Academy,” he said.

“We were strong in 2021, and that was while taking on many accomplished drivers in an intensely-competitive championship.

“With the knowledge that I have gained in my first season, I’m very much aiming to improve on last year’s results. I’m also looking forward to racing again in the special atmosphere of the Grand Prix weekends, in front of the Formula One teams.”

Collet finished fifth and second in the 2019 and 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup respectively, behind Martins in the latter year before stepping up to FIA F3 alongside the Frenchman for 2021.

“Caio staying with us for a second year is a massive coup. Last year… we showed that we were right on the pace with the longer-serving top-runners in the series and took home a lot of points to finish fourth in the Teams’ Championship,” MP Motorsport Team Principal Sander Dorsman said.

“Building on Caio’s talent and increased experience, and teaming him up with Alex, hands us a very strong package for 2022. I can’t wait to attack the season with these guys.”