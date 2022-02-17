DAMS Enter New Era As Former F1 Driver Charles Pic Takes Over￼

French racing driver Charles Pic has come to an agreement with Co-Team Principals Olivier and Grégory Driot to take over the French junior single-seater outfit, DAMS. The Driot brothers assumed control of the Le Mans based team in 2019, following the death of their father and team founder Jean-Paul Driot.

With over 30 years’ experience since the team’s inception in 1988, DAMS have become one of the leading teams in the single-seater ladder boasting 15 drivers’ championships, 16 teams’ championships and have celebrated 168 race victories across several categories.

Pic initially approached the brothers with the interest of taking over the French team and they quickly learnt that they have a similar vision for how they want DAMS to move forward following Jean-Paul’s death. He is also known well by the Driot family with a relationship that goes back almost three decades with Charles’ younger brother Arthur racing for them in the 2012 Formula Renault 3.5 Series.

Dutch Photo Agency

“We want the best for DAMS and Charles has a deep knowledge of motorsport. Under his watch the team’s legacy will continue and flourish,” Said Olivier and Grégory Driot. “We feel our father would have been proud of this next step. When Charles approached us, we thought this was a great opportunity, not only for the staff, but also the legacy of the Driot family. It is a great honour for us to hand over DAMS to another great French motorsport name.”

Charles Pic is a former Formula 1 driver who started 39 Grand Prix across two years for Marussia F1 Team and Caterham F1 Team, respectively. The Frenchman enjoyed success throughout his junior career and was a multiple winner in GP2 Series and Formula Renault 3.5, taking victories on the streets of Monaco in both championships.

“I would like to thank Oliver and Grégory for this great opportunity to continue the DAMS story. Our families have been very close for a long time, as Jean-Paul knew my grandfather, who has supported DAMS drivers in the past like my godfather Éric Bernard and Olivier Panis, and he also helped me a lot during my career.” said Charles Pic.

“This is a huge honour for me to continue Jean-Paul’s legacy in French motorsport. I am still very passionate about motorsport, and this is a long-term project.”

The driver line-up and team personnel will remain the same for the current season with Managing Director François Sicard and Chief Engineer Rémi Decorzent. The squad will still operate from its current base in Le Mans.