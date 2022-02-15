David Starr to run 28 races for SSGLR

After running much of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for MBM Motorsports, David Starr has moved to SS-Green Light Racing for 2022. On Tuesday, SSGLR announced Starr will drive the #08 Ford Mustang for twenty-eight of thirty-three races. His schedule begins with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 19 February.

Starr is no stranger to SSGLR. He ran the final eight races of the 2010 Camping World Truck Series season and first seven of 2013 for the team before running the 2014 Xfinity finale. In 2017, he contested the full Xfinity season for SSGLR in alliance with B.J. McLeod Motorsports before departing for a two-year stint with Jimmy Means Racing.

“I am excited to have David back as a driver,” said team owner Bobby Dotter. “He has driven for me numerous times, but never with this quality of equipment. We are hoping to showcase his talents with the right equipment this year thanks to the support from Ford.”

He moved to JD Motorsports for 2020 before being ousted after four races due to sponsorship issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in the year, he rejoined SSGLR for eight rounds.

In 2021, Starr signed with MBM Motorsports and raced in twenty-six events. He scored five top-twenty finishes with a best run of fourteenth at Daytona. He also made seven Cup Series starts for MBM.

“It’s awesome to be working with Bobby Dotter, (crew chief) Jason Miller, and the whole SS-Green Light Racing crew again,” commented Starr. “Bobby has been a great friend over the years and his passion for racing matches my passion for racing which is the perfect recipe for success.”

For the five races Starr is not running, the #08 will be filled by Cup drivers Cole Custer (four) and Chase Briscoe (one). Both are members of Stewart-Haas Racing, who has a new alliance with SSGLR. Joe Graf Jr. is in the team’s other car #07.