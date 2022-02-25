F1 Releases Statement Claiming it is ‘Impossible to Hold Russian Grand Prix in Current Circumstances’

Formula 1 has released a statement regarding the status of the 2022 Russian Grand Prix amid the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

The statement is not very long, but suggests that the 2022 Grand Prix held in Sochi is not going to be going ahead later this year.

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

“On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.“

The current development in Ukraine has created several headlines in the last couple of days, as pre-season testing for the 2022 season is well and truly underway. Sebastian Vettel claimed that he will not be going to the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, whether it is going to go ahead or not; while Haas have been working overnight to remove the Uralkali sponsoring from the cars and other sponsored objects.

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

The Russian Grand Prix has been held eight times now, debuting at the start of F1’s hybrid era in 2014. The official Russian Grand Prix organisers have also released a statement confirming the suspension of preparation for this year’s race – however, fans are encouraged not to request for a refund on tickets yet as the race may still go ahead:

“According to the official statement released by FORMULA 1 on 25/02/2022, due to the current political situation in the world, the FIA has decided to suspend preparations for the Formula 1 World Championship round in Russia previously scheduled to be held in Sochi in September 2022 because it is impossible to hold it in the current circumstances.“

The statement later adds, “The purchased tickets are not cancelled – there is no need to get refunds for them now because it is still possible that the round will take place and will be held as previously scheduled.”

Russian Haas Driver, Nikita Mazepin, has also released a statement on the matter via Twitter:

To my fans and followers – it's a difficult time and I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done. I'm choosing to focus on what I CAN control by working hard and doing my best for my @HaasF1Team . My deepest thanks for your understanding and support. 🙏 — Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) February 25, 2022

The Russian Grand Prix was originally planned to be held on the weekend of 23-25 September 2022, between the Italian Grand Prix and Singapore Grand Prix. The potential removal of Russia from the calendar will see a three week gap between races, unless a replacement location is found. A replacement venue for the Russian Grand Prix has not been confirmed.