Five Flags Speedway to reward PepperJack Kennels Twins winner with SRX seat

The Superstar Racing Experience‘s goal is to bring together racing’s classic stars and pit them against not just each other, but stars of local tracks that the series visits. For the 2022 season opener at Five Flags Speedway, the track will give Super Late Model drivers a chance to represent the speedway: on Friday, the speedway announced the driver with the best average finish in the PepperJack Kennels Twins‘ two races on 8/9 April will be provided with an SRX ride in 18 June’s race.

The PepperJack Kennels Twins is a pair of 100-lap Super Late Model races that begin the Deep South Crane Blizzard Series season. Whomever records the highest average finish in the two events will get to compete in the SRX opener against the likes of NASCAR Cup Series veterans Greg Biffle and Ryan Newman, as well as NTT IndyCar Series drivers Marco Andretti and Paul Tracy.

“In all the years we’ve been involved in racing, I never remember a season starting with so much anticipation,” commented speedway general manager Tim Bryant. “The prestige of the PepperJack Twins is growing each year. While increased purses always help with competitor participation, the opportunity for a driver to earn a seat in the June 18th SRX event should take this year’s entry list to new levels. Fans will be in for a real treat come April 8th and 9th.”

Since the series’ inception in 2021, SRX has fielded a “Balboa” car in every race that is filled by a local speedway star. Such drivers included Doug Coby, Bobby Santos III, Kody Swanson, and Brian Brown, all of whom enjoyed tremendous success at their respective tracks. In a similar promotion to Five Flags’, Luke Fenhaus represented Slinger Speedway after winning the Slinger Nationals, while Stafford Motor Speedway intends to rewards the winner of the Spring Sizzler with the car for its 2 July race.

Five Flags is new to the 2022 SRX schedule.