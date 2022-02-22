Josh Stanton returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with JTR

Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am-class runner-up Josh Stanton has announced that he will be returning to the series with Bedfordshire-based Joe Tandy Racing.

Stanton made his Carrera Cup debut last year after racing in the MINI Challenge. Throughout the year he pushed eventual champion Justin Sherwood to the title, finishing just 14-points short of the championship.

An impressive debut saw him take on a highly competitive field in the one-make series, taking four victories, four second-place finishes and a further six sixth-place results.

“I’m really excited to be joining JTR this year, Nick and the team are very impressive in what they do and I can’t wait to get started! ” said Stanton.

“Their expertise and knowledge of the Porsche brand will be invaluable to us all learning the new car. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and building on what was a great debut season last year! I am hugely grateful to Nick and the team for the opportunity and to Evolution Security and Grayson Pace for their ongoing support! I can’t wait to get started!”

Richard Lambert & John Wust from Evolution added, “We can’t wait for the second year of Porsche Racing for Evolution in the brand-new Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car. Supporting Josh over the past few years has been remarkably positive for the Evolution brand and everyone at Evolution is excited to support Josh for the fourth year in a row in our new car. What a year it’s going to be!”

