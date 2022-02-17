Kyle Larson continues Hendrick domination with Daytona 500 pole, Gragson and Villeneuve qualify on speed

Death, taxes, and a Chevrolet winning the Daytona 500 pole.

For the tenth straight year, a Chevrolet topped the qualifying charts for the NASCAR Cup Series‘ season opener on Wednesday. This time, it was defending champion Kyle Larson who got to claim the first pole award of the 2022 season while Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Alex Bowman was on the front row for the fifth consecutive 500.

All four Hendrick cars led the first round of qualifying with 2019 500 pole sitter William Byron in front. The top ten—from Byron to Daniel Suárez—advanced to the second and final round, where Larson set the fastest time of 49.680 seconds at 181.159 mph. Larson is the fifth reigning champion to win the pole for the following season’s 500 after Cale Yarborough (1978), Dale Jarrett (2000), Jeff Gordon (1999), and Jimmie Johnson (2008). Poetically and perhaps owing to the team’s dominance over the years, Gordon and Johnson were also Hendrick drivers while the former is currently its vice chairman.

Despite Larson enjoying a highly successful 2021 season and an overall solid Cup career, superspeedways have been a kryptonite for him. Prior to 2022, his best 500 starting position was eighth, his average finish at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway are a mediocre 21.1 and 24.5, respectively, and he has more retirements than top tens at Daytona (six to five). However, he has scored top tens in his last three Daytona 500s.

Larson described the pole as feeling like his “proudest pole because you’re proud of everybody who had an impact in doing it.”

Bowman, the 2018 and 2021 pole sitter, has never started outside the front row since becoming a full-time Hendrick driver in 2018. He joins NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees Elliott (whose son Chase qualified sixth and is a two-time 500 pole winner for Hendrick), Gordon, Yarborough, Buddy Baker, and Richard Petty for the most total front-row starts in the 500, though Bowman is the only one to do it consecutively.

Among the six non-chartered cars, Noah Gragson and Jacques Villeneuve qualified thirty-third and thirty-sixth to guarantee them positions in the 500. Gragson’s run, driving for Beard Motorsports, ensures he will finally make his Cup début after being involved in a wreck in his Duel last year. Gragson, whose Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports is a Hendrick affiliate, gives Beard Motorsports the chance to properly salute late team owner Mark Beard, who passed away prior to the 2021 500.

Villeneuve is the second driver to win a Formula One World Championship and race in the Daytona 500 after Mario Andretti, but the first to run the Great American Race after scoring the F1 title. The 1997 F1 champion previously tried to make the 500 in 2008 but failed, while his last Cup start was in 2013. When grouping his past accolades like his 1995 Indianapolis 500 triumph with the 500 qualification, Villeneuve can finally add another NASCAR achievement to his resumé along with a Whelen Euro Series race victory in 2021.

The Canadian regarded the qualification as ranking “super high” on his list of accomplishments. His 500 début will also be the first race as a whole for Team Hezeberg.

“Obviously, it’s not a win,” he continued. “It’s not like winning the Indy 500 or the F1 championship, but at this point in my career the last time I tried to qualify here was fourteen years ago, just to make the show is incredible because it’s a small team. We didn’t link up with a big team to get the car ready and it’s highly unexpected to be able to make it on time, so it ranks right after these big wins.”

While Gragson and Villeneuve can celebrate making the race on speed, Kaz Grala, Greg Biffle, J.J. Yeley, and Timmy Hill will need to have strong finishes in Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel to qualify. Grala is aiming to ensure The Money Team Racing can make its maiden race, while Biffle is seeking his first Cup start since 2016. Yeley and Hill, MBM Motorsports team-mates, respectively made their last 500 runs in 2015 and 2020.

Round #1 results

Position Number Driver Team Manufacturer Best Time Best Speed (mph) Margin 1 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 49.765 180.850 Leader 2 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 49.789 180.763 + 0.024 3 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 49.870 180.469 + 0.105 4 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 49.927 180.263 + 0.162 5 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 49.946 180.195 + 0.181 6 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 50.051 179.817 + 0.286 7 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50.078 179.720 + 0.313 8 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 50.139 179.501 + 0.374 9 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50.152 179.454 + 0.387 10 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 50.157 179.437 + 0.392 11 16 Daniel Hemric* Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 50.159 179.429 + 0.394 12 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 50.160 179.426 + 0.395 13 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 50.162 179.419 + 0.397 14 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50.187 179.329 + 0.422 15 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 50.191 179.315 + 0.426 16 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 50.196 179.297 + 0.431 17 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 50.196 179.297 + 0.431 18 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50.202 179.276 + 0.437 19 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 50.203 179.272 + 0.438 20 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 50.204 179.269 + 0.439 21 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 50.205 179.265 + 0.440 22 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 50.209 179.251 + 0.444 23 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 50.218 179.219 + 0.453 24 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 50.225 179.194 + 0.460 25 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 50.285 178.980 + 0.520 26 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 50.312 178.884 + 0.547 27 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 50.315 178.873 + 0.550 28 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 50.378 178.649 + 0.613 29 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 50.539 178.080 + 0.774 30 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 50.550 178.042 + 0.785 31 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 50.559 178.010 + 0.794 32 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 50.639 177.729 + 0.874 33 62 Noah Gragson* Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 50.689 177.553 + 0.924 34 77 Landon Cassill* Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 50.884 176.873 + 1.119 35 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 50.928 176.720 + 1.163 36 27 Jacques Villeneuve Team Hezeberg Ford 51.010 176.436 + 1.245 37 50 Kaz Grala * The Money Team Racing Chevrolet 51.094 176.146 + 1.329 38 44 Greg Biffle * NY Racing Team Chevrolet 51.100 176.125 + 1.335 39 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 51.153 175.943 + 1.388 40 15 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Ford 51.216 175.726 + 1.451 41 55 J.J. Yeley * MBM Motorsports Ford 52.005 173.060 + 2.240 42 66 Timmy Hill * MBM Motorsports Ford 52.263 172.206 + 2.498 Odd-positioned cars in Duel #1, even in Duel #2

Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for Cup points

Bold – Open car that is locked in

Underscore – Open car, have to qualify on Duel result

Round #2 results