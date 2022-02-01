Lucas di Grassi: “I’m very happy to score my first podium for ROKiT Venturi Racing”

Lucas di Grassi’s first weekend with ROKiT Venturi Racing saw him take a well-deserved podium finish in race two of the Diriyah E-Prix, but the veteran Brazilian was disappointed to lose out to Robin Frijns for second place.

After a fifth-place finish in race one on Friday, di Grassi showed much better pace in Qualifying for race two and lined-up inside the top four. He was involved in the lead battle right from the get-go, and even led some laps as he used his second attack mode to good use.

However, team-mate Edoardo Mortara used his own attack mode to pass him for the lead, and di Grassi was then forced to defend from Envision Racing’s Frijns.

Despite having more usable energy than the Dutchman, di Grassi found himself passed by his rival, moments before the safety car was called for a crash by Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims. Therefore, he was unable to use his additional energy to attack back on Frijns, and he was forced to settle for the bottom step of the podium.

“I’m very happy to score my first podium for ROKiT Venturi Racing,” said di Grassi. “Starting from fourth we deployed our Attack Mode very well and with the strategy I was able to move all the way up to first position.

“I’m not sure what Nyck [de Vries] tried to achieve by fighting me so hard at such an early stage because it cost both of us energy but after that and letting Edo through, I was trying to save more energy.

“Robin [Frijns] overtook me just before the Safety Car came out but because the race didn’t resume, I wasn’t able to fight him for second. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t but in the end, this is motorsport.

“At this stage we know that the car is extremely competitive and the more experience I get behind the wheel, the more confident I know I’m going to feel. Starting the season with a double podium is a great achievement and from here, we need to be consistent and score in every single race. I’m confident that we can win in Mexico.”