Mia Flewitt and Euan Hankey set for McLaren 720S GT3 British GT entry

Newly formed GT3 team 7TSIX has confirmed its entry for the 2022 Intelligent Money British GT Championship season, bringing a McLaren 720S GT3 to the grid with 2020 GT4 Pro-Am champions Mia Flewitt and Euan Hankey behind the wheel.

Flewitt and Hankey have seen success together for a number of seasons; in 2017 Flewitt entered in to her first GT4 competition with Hankey as her mentor, claiming the inaugural Pure McLaren GT Series title in the next season with podiums at each of the 12 rounds including five race wins. 2018 saw her defend the title along with making her British GT debut at selected rounds.

2019 saw the pair team up as drivers for the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi, taking second place in the GT4 class. For 2020 they moved in to a full season of the British GT Champioship with a Pro-Am entry, taking an overall GT4 win at the first round and going on to be crowned Pro-Am champions.

Aside from acting as a coach, McLaren Factory Driver Hankey has seen success across a variety of high level GT series, including multiple podiums and race wins across GT4, GT3 and GTE competition; 2022 will mark his fourth season entry into the British GT championship.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride since I joined the grid for the first time back in 2017, and it is great to continue gathering momentum,” explained Flewitt. “I am so pleased to continue my journey with Euan, who has been a key part of each step so far, and we are more motivated than ever for this latest challenge in the British GT championship.

“It is also great to be working with Race for RP, Alcon, Rebellion Timepieces, Sky, Topaz, Real Equipe and HypeX again, and really pleased to welcome new partners CPC and VSolutions for 2022. I am really excited to be heading back to British GT together with 7TSIX for a Pro-Am championship challenge in the 720S GT3.”

Joe Edge, 7TSIX team owner commented: “It’s a proud moment for me to confirm 7TSIX will race with McLaren Customer Racing as part of the British GT grid, and I am really pleased to welcome Mia and Euan to the team as they take this step up to a full season in GT3 competition.

“They have shown they have what it takes to compete, and win, and it is going to be a really great to work with them both as we join the British GT championship, which has become one of the most highly regarded GT3 competitions. Oulton Park can’t come soon enough. We are looking forward to being out on the grid, and also reviewing other opportunities for racing across Europe this season to hopefully confirm some further plans in the coming weeks.”