Monza replaces Hungaroring for European Le Mans Series round 3

Due to local restrictions in Hungary, the European Le Mans Series has been forced to change the venue of round 3, due to be held at the Hungaroring on 3 July. Taking over the spot on the calendar is the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, with the race taking place on the same date.

ELMS returned to the legendary circuit in 2017 and has held a round of the championship every year since. With Monza joining the line up, it now means that the series will visit Italy twice this year with the 4 Hours of Imola due to take place on 15 May.

Frederic Lequien, CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management, explained the changes to the original schedule, “It is with regret that the ELMS will not be able to visit Hungary in July but due to local regulations and restrictions the management at the Hungaroring were unable to fulfil the conditions of the contract.

“With its history and long flowing circuit, Monza has been a firm favourite with most members of ELMS paddock, and it has provided some great racing since the series returned in 2017. I would like to thank the team at Monza for their assistance and enabling the ELMS to hold round 3 of the 2022 season this summer.”

Alessandra Zinno, Managing Director of Autodromo Nazionale Monza added, “We are very pleased that the European Le Mans Series decided to come back to Monza also this year to consolidate an event that is becoming a tradition in our calendar.

“The real result is that the Temple of Speed will become the House of Endurance for a couple of weeks thanks to ELMS and WEC, present on two consecutive weekends in July. Compared to 2021, when only a thousand spectators were able to watch the sporting battles live, we will try to fill the grandstands and make the two weekends a show on and off the track.

“Thanks to the 4 Hours of Monza, the centenary season is enriched by another important event that motorsport fans will certainly appreciate.”

2022 ELMS Calendar

12 April – Official Test – Le Castellet – FRA

17 April – 4 Hours of Le Castellet – FRA

15 May – 4 Hours of Imola – ITA

03 July – 4 Hours of Monza – ITA

28 August – 4 Hours of Barcelona – ESP

25 September – 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – BEL

16 October – 4 Hours of Portimão – PRT

