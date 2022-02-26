Peugeot Postpone Hypercar Debut, Will Miss Le Mans

After hoping to get the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar on track for the full 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, the French manufacturer has confirmed that the new car will not be seen on track until after the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Peugeot’s first year on track with the 9X8 Hypercar was already up for discussion, with the latest rumours suggesting the team would take part in a full season campaign but miss the blue-ribboned event in June. However it has now been confirmed by the French outfit that the car will not make its racing debut until “this summer.” The team have still not made a concreate announcement of when the Peugeot can be expected on track, but the assumption is the 6 Hours of Monza in July.

The decision, it appears in a similar fashion to Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus last year, is all to do with the homologation process for cars entering the WEC. Once homologation is complete, the car’s specs will be frozen until 2025 with the team unable to do more than aero kit and basic developments to their car. The announcement from Peugeot suggests that, in the same way Glickenhaus skipped the first few rounds last year, Peugeot want to make sure their car has completed all the desired tests and performs as predicted before the homologation is complete.

“The end of winter and this spring have been dedicated to development work, with the team, drivers and car conducting simulations and tests ahead of the 9X8’s final homologation by the FIA.” The team’s statement read. “Peugeot is hard at work to deliver top-drawer reliability and performance in an intensely high-calibre field – with observers already excitedly describing the Hypercar era as a new ‘golden age’ for Endurance racing.

“The Brand forecasts the competitive arrival of the 9X8 will come after the 2022 edition of the 24H of Le Mans. Peugeot will build anticipation and excitement for the 9X8 at Le Mans this year with a number of surprises for fans and spectators.”

Peugeot will join the WEC grid with two cars in the summer, sporting the numbers #93 and #94.