Rosberg X Racing unveils 2022 challenger

Rosberg X Racing‘s Extreme E title defence will come in an Odyssey that is certainly more colourful than its 2021 counterpart. The team unveiled the livery for its 2022 car on Tuesday.

The car was the brainchild of Alpine F1 Team graphic designer Sean Bull, who also created the 2021 RXR paint scheme. While its predecessor was matte black with turquoise highlights, the 2022 design prominently features a white stripe running along the sides and over the front wheels. Turquoise is also added behind the cockpit and as an additional trim along the white pattern.

Tucked behind the front wheel is a symbol of the team’s achievement with the phrase “2021 EXTREME E CHAMPIONS” below the car number; the location was previously filled by a Julius Bär sponsorship. Other sponsors from the previous season carry over in generally the same decal positions as the 2021 car, such as Sunreef Yachts Eco being along the door and above the team logo while Vulcan Energy is underneath the championship phrase and number.

Much of the sponsors had personal endorsement deals with team owner Nico Rosberg prior to Extreme E. The car also retains #6, which was Rosberg’s personal number when he raced in Formula One; the number’s significance to the Rosbergs began with his father Keke, who drove the #6 to the 1982 F1 World Championship.

Credit: Rosberg X Racing

In the inaugural Extreme E season in 2021, RXR was the only team to score multiple wins as Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor triumphed in the Ocean, Desert, and Island X Prixs. RXR’s battle with Team X44, incidentally owned by Rosberg’s former F1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton, ended with the two tied atop the standings, but RXR’s three wins gave them the advantage and therefore the title.

Kristoffersson will return to RXR for 2022. Taylor was replaced by Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky who moves over from JBXE.