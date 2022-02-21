Swedes of RXR Come Away Victorious at Desert X Prix

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson came out on top this weekend in the Desert X Prix after an amazing comeback. In a final session bogged rolled cars, missing body panels, and red flags, Team Rosberg X Racing managed to recover and claim the win in the last stages of the race.

Early on Ahlin-Kottulinsky found herself involved with Tanner Foust as the McLaren XE driver ran into the back of RXR’s car at the start of the race when he was blinded by dust. The incident rolled Foust putting him out of contention in McLaren’s first-ever final while Ahlin-Kottulinksy had to do some damage control and bring the car back safely after its first lap. With the rear cowling of the car missing, Johan Kristoffersson was poised to get in the car and take control to gain back the time lost to Acciona | Sainz XE and X44. Kristofferson powered his way back from a six-second gap to take first just before the finish line. Last year’s champion is already proving that he hasn’t lost his nerve in the face of adversity and a new teammate.

Acciona | Sainz was leading the race for the majority of the session leading to what could have been Laia Sanz and Carlos Sainz Sr.‘s first-ever Extreme E win. However, with the session red-flagged after Foust’s roll, Sanz had lost a major advantage and any momentum they once had. The staggered restart tried to alleviate some of that pressure but in the end, it wasn’t enough to hold off RXR.

X44’s Christina Gutierrez managed to bring home the Odyssey in third marking a solid weekend for her and Sebastien Loeb. X44 remained a steady team all weekend avoiding any major moments and maintaining clean driving.

With the win in Neom, RXR heads into the Island X Prix looking to continue their momentum this season when the series returns 7/8 May 2022.