Tincknell Returns to WEC with Priaulx Debut

Harry Tincknell will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship this season, joining team owner Christian Ried and WEC/24 Hours of Le Mans debutant Sebastian Priaulx in the #77 Dempsey Proton Racing GTE Am. The shake up in the driver line-up of the #77 Dempsey car comes as Matt Campbell, long-standing addition to the #77 GTE Am car, has moved his focus to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2022.

Multimatic Motorsports, who Tincknell and Priaulx drive for, have been on a hiatus of racing for the past few years in full season competitions outside IMSA. They usually run a GTE Am entry themselves in WEC/Le Mans and used to assist Ford with their Chip Ganassi Racing WEC entries. Back then, it was Tincknell and Priaulx’s father, Andy Priaulx racing together in one of the two Ford GT entries. Since 2019, Multimatic have been helping develop the Porsche LMDh car, due to debut on track next year, and the Ford Mustang GT3, due on track 2024.

Last year, Multimatic paired with Dempsey Proton Racing to provide support to the team at the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans. The partnership helped the team bring home a four place finish in class. Hoping to build on that success not only at Le Mans but also through a full season campaign, Tincknell and Priaulx will be on board the Porsche 911 RSR-19 with Ried to fight for podiums, wins and the Am class championship.

“I’m excited to be back in the World Endurance Championship and back with Proton after making my debut with the team at Le Mans last year,” said Tincknell. “I managed to get up to speed quickly in the Porsche 911 RSR, which has very different characteristics to the Ford GT and the Aston Martin Vantage. Christian is one of the best Bronze drivers in the business and with Seb I think we have the fastest Silver out there.

“This also means I will have raced with two generations of Priaulx. I learnt a lot from Andy in WEC and now I’ll be passing some of that knowledge to his son.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for me,” added Priaulx. “It’s a big step up and I’m excited about what lies ahead of me. Our goal is to win races and hopefully take a shot at the championship. I’m so excited to be racing at Le Mans and to be doing it in a Porsche really is the icing on the cake.”