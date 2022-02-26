24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Tincknell Returns to WEC with Priaulx Debut

By
2 Mins read
Share
#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing GTE AM Porsche on track during the 2021 WEC season.
Credit: Multimatic Motorsport

Harry Tincknell will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship this season, joining team owner Christian Ried and WEC/24 Hours of Le Mans debutant Sebastian Priaulx in the #77 Dempsey Proton Racing GTE Am. The shake up in the driver line-up of the #77 Dempsey car comes as Matt Campbell, long-standing addition to the #77 GTE Am car, has moved his focus to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2022.

Multimatic Motorsports, who Tincknell and Priaulx drive for, have been on a hiatus of racing for the past few years in full season competitions outside IMSA. They usually run a GTE Am entry themselves in WEC/Le Mans and used to assist Ford with their Chip Ganassi Racing WEC entries. Back then, it was Tincknell and Priaulx’s father, Andy Priaulx racing together in one of the two Ford GT entries. Since 2019, Multimatic have been helping develop the Porsche LMDh car, due to debut on track next year, and the Ford Mustang GT3, due on track 2024.

Last year, Multimatic paired with Dempsey Proton Racing to provide support to the team at the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans. The partnership helped the team bring home a four place finish in class. Hoping to build on that success not only at Le Mans but also through a full season campaign, Tincknell and Priaulx will be on board the Porsche 911 RSR-19 with Ried to fight for podiums, wins and the Am class championship.

“I’m excited to be back in the World Endurance Championship and back with Proton after making my debut with the team at Le Mans last year,” said Tincknell. “I managed to get up to speed quickly in the Porsche 911 RSR, which has very different characteristics to the Ford GT and the Aston Martin Vantage. Christian is one of the best Bronze drivers in the business and with Seb I think we have the fastest Silver out there.

“This also means I will have raced with two generations of Priaulx. I learnt a lot from Andy in WEC and now I’ll be passing some of that knowledge to his son.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for me,” added Priaulx. “It’s a big step up and I’m excited about what lies ahead of me. Our goal is to win races and hopefully take a shot at the championship. I’m so excited to be racing at Le Mans and to be doing it in a Porsche really is the icing on the cake.”

Share
517 posts

About author
The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional, Alice is a freelance digital communications manager, video editor and graphic designer at OrbitSphere. She also runs and manages her own YouTube channel - Circuit The World - with videos on gaming, travel, motorsports and reviews.
Articles
Related posts
24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Team WRT Return for Le Mans Glory with Three Entries

By
2 Mins read
After the successes of 2021, Team WRT have confirmed a third car entry and driver line-up for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans.
24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Peugeot Postpone Hypercar Debut, Will Miss Le Mans

By
1 Mins read
Peugeot have confirmed the delay of their 9X8 Hypercar’s debut on track in the FIA World Endurance Championship, missing the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
FIA WECIMSA

Nasr and Cameron impressed with new Porsche LMDh prototype

By
1 Mins read
New Porsche works Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron get behind the wheel of the LMDh prototype to complete over 2,000 kilometres of testing in Spain.