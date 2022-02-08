UK Race Circuits to Benefit from FIA High-Tech Light Panels

Top UK race circuits will soon be fitted with FIA High-Tech Light Panels, as seen in international competition across the world. Motorsport UK, the British Motor Sports Training Trust (BMSTT) and the UK’s largest race circuit owners have been working on bringing the safety feature to the UK, and aim to start installing them in the coming months.

Hugh Chambers, CEO, Motorsport UK, commented, “Providing a safe environment for our sport to thrive is at the heart of Motorsport UK. It is essential we provide safety for competitors and volunteers alike who deliver the sport every weekend throughout the UK.

“The rollout of FIA High-Tech Light Panels represents a significant step forward in modernising UK race circuits by adopting the latest and most advanced technology.

“Motorsport UK is committed to improving safety and we thank BARC, MSV, Knockhill Racing Circuit, the British Motor Sports Training Trust and EM Motorsport for their engagement and commitment.”

The scheme is partially funded by BMSTT and will be installed a UK race circuits that have FIA International Grade 3 (and above) status. Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Donington Park already have the panels fitted but the rollout will see Croft, Knockhill, Oulton Park, Snetterton and Thruxton benefit from the safety feature.

“The British Motor Sports Training Trust (BMSTT) was formed as an UK Registered Charity in 1977 with the aim of supporting the training of volunteer motorsport officials and further enhancing medical and safety aspects of our sport.” said Rod Parkin, Chair of the BMSTT.

“Since that time the Trust has regularly committed significant funds annually towards such initiatives. This new partnership support for the funding of light panels provides an ideal opportunity for the Trust to continue delivering its objectives in respect of both marshals and race circuit safety, promote our activities and raise awareness of the Trust.”

Jonathan Palmer, Chair of the Association Of Motor Racing Circuit Owners welcomed the announcement, “This is tremendous news, and an enormously progressive step towards further improving safety standards at British racing circuits.

“At MSV, we’ve had FIA homologated EM Motorsport light panels in place at Brands Hatch and Donington Park for a few years now, but this funding from Motorsport UK and the British Motor Sports Training Trust enables us to really take things to the next level with full trackside coverage at both venues in addition to Oulton Park and Snetterton. And this doesn’t just help us at MSV – all UK circuits certified at FIA Grade 3 or above are eligible to receive funding.

“This superb initiative allows us to further protect both the marshals working trackside, by reducing the need for their presence in some hazardous areas, as well as competitors on the circuit itself.

“The benefits are far-reaching, increasing safety levels beyond just Motorsport UK-permitted race meetings. Indeed, there are hundreds of car and bike track days and test sessions held each year in addition to motor racing events, all of which will gain from this development.”

Once the initial circuits have been fitted with the panels, there is a plan to continue the project so that all 17 Motorsport UK licenced circuits also gain the FIA High-Tech Light Panels.