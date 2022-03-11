11 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2 ready for “twelve grueling hours” at Sebring

The #11 Fear the TAFS/End ALZ/Chem Direct LMP2 entry is set for Twelve Hours of Sebring debut with drivers Steven Thomas, Jonathan Bomarito, and Josh Pierson.

The entire team is ready and hungry for a strong outing at the race this weekend with each driver having something to say about what they were excited for and wanted to see from the team.

Bomarito spoke about the physical demands and toughness that a track such as Sebring requires over a 12-hour race, “It truly is a track that tests both man and machine for twelve grueling hours. It’s going to be such an exciting race and I’m really thrilled to be back with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports along with Steven and Josh!”

Jonathan Bomarito Credit: Sideline Sports Photography

Pierson is looking forward to getting back to racing action and implementing what the team learned after some struggles at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. “I’m really looking forward to getting started at Sebring,” Pierson stated.

“Coming off Daytona, I think we learned what needed to be worked on and we are ready to take on Sebring. Jonathan and Steven are ready and so am I. I can’t wait to get back in the car!”

Josh Pierson Credit: Sideline Sports Photography

Thomas and Pierson will have an especially draining weekend, both of them planning to complete the WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring within 24 hours.

Team principal Bobby Oergel spoke on the matter, “With Steven and Josh all doing the WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring races within 24 hours of each other it’s going to be exciting to see them pushing their abilities to the limits around this place!”