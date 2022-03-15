52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2 Hoping For Continued Success at Twelve Hours of Sebring

Following a fourth place finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the #52 Wynns/RainX/4Horsemen/Client Command Oreca 07 LMP2 is looking to find repeated success at the 70th running of the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Drivers Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen, and Scott Huffaker are set on putting their best effort into trying to claim a third Sebring victory for the team. It will be an extraordinarily tough weekend for Keating, the 50-year-old planning on running not only the Twelve Hours of Sebring but also running the WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring with TF Sport in the LM GTE AM class.

Keating spoke about the large number of cars in the field this year (53) and what it would mean to win the home race for sponsor Wynns, “There are many more competitors this year, and those competitors are better than they were last year. However, we are coming into the race as the defending ‘Wynner’, and that is a pretty good position!”

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Drivers Credit: Sideline Sports Photography

“The field is strong, we are seven cars now, so it’s a big increase from last year. 7 strong cars with good drivers, good lineups, good teams, so it will be a tough one so I hope we can defend our win from last year,” Jenson added.

“We are all very excited to get back at the track and especially to Sebring as it’s been a great place for our team over the years,” team principal Bobby Oergel had to say.

“Saying it’s great is kind of bittersweet as I personally find this race to be the toughest on the calendar, that makes us all want to add another Sebring to the ‘Win’ column. The crew has done a great job getting things turned around from Daytona over the last month and I know our drivers have been working hard to prepare for this as well,” Oergel added.