Bianca Bustamante and Juju Noda Will Race for W Series Academy in 2022

W Series has announced that new drivers Bianca Bustamante and Juju Noda will race for the W Series Academy program in the upcoming 2022 season. The program supports the development of young female drivers in motorsport as it will allow them to gain valuable experience in mentorship and training. The team’s support will help drivers in the pursuit of a career in motorsport racing.

The W Series Academy program is a new team entrant in 2022, and both Bustamante and Noda will stay with the team for the next two years. The team states that any drivers who join the program will only be able to stay with them for two years, so the opportunity for progression and support is continued for many young female talents.

Juju Noda comes into the sport as the youngest ever W Series driver. She is just 16-years-old and has big dreams of becoming the first-ever female Formula 1 World Champion. Noda has broken many racing records, including driving Formula 4 and Formula 3 cars when she was younger.

Juju Noda, Credits: W Series Media

Joining Noda will be Bianca Bustamante, another young talent at 17-years-old. Her W Series journey starts after she impressed W Series Race Director Dave Ryan at pre-season tests in Barcelona and Arizona. Last year, she was chosen for the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Girls on Track Rising Stars program in France at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Both of these young drivers will make their W Series debuts at the Miami International Autodrome in May, where they will join the 15 other confirmed drivers to kick start the eight-circuit season.