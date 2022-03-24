Bianca Bustamante Secures W Series Seat

17-year-old Bianca Bustamante impressed W Series Race Director Dave Ryan and his team during pre-season tests at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain in March. Bustamante will join 16 other confirmed drivers, competing at eight FIA Formula 1 World Championship support races during W Series’ third season. Not only is she one of the youngest drivers on the grid, but she is also the first Filipina racer to drive in the all-female championship.

Bustamante comes into W Series straight from Karting and will make her debut at Miami International Autodrome between 6-8 May 2022, racing in a Tatuus F3 T-318 car. In 2021, she was selected for the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Girls on Track Rising Stars program in France at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Her ability to adapt to the complexity of the Formula 3 and Formula 4 cars was highlighted during the pre-season tests in Arizona and Barcelona. She showcased her talents when performing under pressure and demonstrating her racing potential on the track.

Competing in W Series’ third season takes Bustamante even closer to her dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver. The championship which was launched in October 2018, helps to bring females into an inclusive sporting series in the hopes of breaking the bias in the world of motorsport. Inspiring and empowering young girls is supported as the championship is based on racing ability and not finances.

Bustamante’s views reflect those of W Series: believing in equal opportunities for those with dreams of becoming race drivers.

“I am beyond thrilled to be part of W Series this season. It is a dream come true and I am still pinching myself every day to check this actually happened,” said Bustamante. “All my life I have had my sights set on Formula 1, and now my racing career has taken a big step in the right direction thanks to W Series.

“There is still so much work to do, and every day I am learning because everything is still completely new to me. I’ve enjoyed every moment so far as I learn what it takes to become a professional driver, and I’m going to give it my all both on and off the track.

“I never knew what training meant until I spent the last few weeks with professional trainers, but I’m making big gains in both my strength and mental focus. It has been a whirlwind and I’m looking forward to a couple of weeks at home in the Philippines before my debut race in W Series. Until then I’m going to keep pinching myself until I’m finally on the start grid in Miami.”







