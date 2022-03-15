Blomqvist ready for Twelve Hours of Sebring as he teams up with Vandoorne again

The Twelve Hours of Sebring marks the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and is featured alongside the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring.

Tom Blomqvist will race the #60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-05 DPi alongside Oliver Jarvis and former Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne in the IMSA series.

Blomqvist and Vandoorne have lots of endurance experience together having raced the 2021 WEC season together in LMP2 with the #28 Jota. Together the two managed three second-place finishes, two pole positions, and a second overall class finish.

Credit: NIO 333

“Obviously we are carrying a lot of momentum from our win at Daytona,” said Blomqvist. “So we’d like to use that to our benefit heading to Sebring. It’s a completely different race and challenge.

“It’s probably one of the toughest tracks on the cars and us drivers that we will visit all year. We had a good two days of preparation for the event so we’re confident.”

Blomqvist spoke about the upcoming race, “We just have to have a clean race and stay out of trouble, basically do exactly what we did at Daytona. It’s also great to have Stoffel onboard, I know him very well.

“Not only are we great friends but we raced together last year in WEC, so we have a good working relationship. I know he will bring his performance to the table and be a great asset to the team.”