Brad Perez to make Truck debut at COTA

Anyone for bread?

Brad Perez is a beloved figure on social media and in the garage, working as both a crewman and driving sports cars while being a fan favourite online. Now, he will get a shot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as he enters Saturday’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas. He will drive the #43 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Reaume Brothers Racing.

“I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to make my first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start,” said Perez. “I’ve been a fan of this series for decades and have been lucky enough to work with several teams in recent years, but to have the chance to race a NASCAR Camping World Series truck is a dream come true.”

Off the track, Perez works as a tyre specialist for NASCAR teams like Rackley WAR as well as various odd jobs to fund his career, whether it be a shift manager at a frozen yoghurt shop or even wheeling patients at a hospital. On the track, he primarily drives a Mazda MX-5 Miata in Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Spec Miata events.

In 2021, Perez began dabbling in stock cars when he was tabbed as a road course ringer for the ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen. Piloting the #60 Josh Williams Motorsports entry owned by Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams and sponsored by Rackley Roofing run by Rackley WAR’s co-owner, he retired with a brake failure and was classified twenty-fourth.

News of the 25-year-old’s NASCAR début were warmly welcomed by the community, who has regarded him as an affable individual online and one of the hardest-working members of the garage. Among those posting congratulatory messages on Twitter were Cup Series regular Cody Ware, Truck Series owner/driver Dawson Cram, and Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis. Mullins Racing, who fielded a car for Perez at ARCA Daytona testing in January, called him “one of our ride or dies. Couldn’t ask for a better friend and crew member. Super proud of him.”

“This deal is very special to me,” commented RBR owner Josh Reaume“Much like I did in my early years, I’ve watched Brad work as a mechanic in the garage area leveraging every opportunity and relationship he has to put himself in a position to drive. Brad embodies the core of what our team is and I am so excited to see him behind the wheel in COTA.”

The #43 was driven by Thad Moffitt to start the 2022 season in alliance with GMS Racing. Conversely, Perez’s entry will be a standalone effort by RBR.

