Chase Janes to make Truck debut at Martinsville for Reaume

Chase Janes will go from Hickory, North Carolina, to Martinsville, Virginia. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced Janes has been scheduled for his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series début at Martinsville Speedway on 7 April.

Janes primarily competes in late models at Hickory Motor Speedway, where he won six races in 2020 a year after missing all of 2019 with a broken wrist. In 2018, he finished top ten in the track’s late model championship.

“Coming off of surgery in 2019, I knew it would be a climb to just get back to where I was,” said Janes. “After a successful 2020 and 2021, I’m very blessed for the opportunity that Josh (Reaume), Frank (Bickford), and everyone with the team has given me. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m excited to roll into Martinsville in April.”

RBR fields the #33 full-time for a variety of drivers, with Jason White and Loris Hezemans making starts in the first two rounds at Daytona and Las Vegas, respectively, which Janes will presumably pilot. The team also has a partnership with GMS Racing to operate the #43 truck for Thad Moffitt. Hezemans, the reigning NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion, also drives for the team’s Cup Series partner Team Hezeberg.

“I thoroughly enjoy having drivers make their national series début with our team,” commented Reaume, who owns the team. “Chase has an extensive short track background, and I am excited to see that success translate to Martinsville.”